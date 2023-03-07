PSG told Neymar absence will make them 'more balanced' as 'lucky' Christophe Galtier is slammed for not dropping €222m star before his injury

Neymar's absence will boost Paris Saint-Germain's performance, says Christophe Dugarry, who feels he should have been dropped before his injury.

PSG told Neymar injury is a positive

Dugarry slams Galtier for not dropping him eariler

PSG "more balanced" without Neymar

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was stretchered off during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on February 19 and has now been ruled out of action for up to four months, as he will undergo surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle. Former France international Dugarry believes PSG are a "more balanced" side without Neymar, and has hit out at head coach Christophe Galtier for lacking the "courage" to pull him out of his starting lineup earlier.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RMC Sport, 1998 World Cup winner Dugarry said: "It's an incredible chance for Christophe Galtier because in any case he should have had the courage, at one time or another, to release Neymar. It was the only solution. I think this team is much more balanced with five behind and two upfront. It's lucky for Christophe Galtier that Neymar is injured."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar's 2022-23 campaign could now be over, and it has been reported that PSG are ready to put him on the summer transfer list. The 31-year-old, who initially joined PSG for a world record €222 million (£200m/$262m) fee in 2017, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, but is thought to be happy at Parc des Princes on a contract that is not due to expire until 2025.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After winning three consecutive matches in a row in Ligue 1, a confident PSG will take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday, but will have to try and overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit without Neymar.