PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sends out cryptic message as future remains uncertain amid Real Madrid and Chelsea links

Aditya Gokhale
By posting a mysterious image of playing cards on social media, Kylian Mbappe has once more stoked speculation regarding his future.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has fuelled speculation over his future with a cryptic post on social media. The France international has posted a series of photographs, including one of three cards each showing the No. 9. It's not clear what Mbappe's post means, but it's worth remembering that the No. 9 shirt at Real Madrid has been left free following Karim Benzema's departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Marca, another interpretation suggests the three nines are associated with spiritual significance that denotes the end of one cycle and the start of a new one.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The French superstar has long been linked with a move to the Galacticos with one or other hurdle interrupting his move to Madrid. However, it seems more a question of when rather than if he moves to Real Madrid.

