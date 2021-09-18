PSG still don't know when Ramos will make his debut as defender nurses calf injury

Mauricio Pochettino has no idea when the World Cup-winning defender will be available, but Kylian Mbappe is in line to face Lyon on Sunday

Sergio Ramos still has no date pencilled in for his Paris Saint-Germain debut, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting to being in the dark when it comes to the Spanish defender's recovery from a calf injury.

The former Real Madrid captain completed a move to France as a free agent over the summer, but is yet to pull on the colours of his new club and remains stuck on the sidelines.

A niggling muscle problem is frustrating the 35-year-old centre-half, and everyone else at Parc des Princes, with Pochettino unsure as to when the World Cup winner will come into contention for a place in his plans.

Asked for an update on Ramos ahead of a Ligue 1 clash with Lyon on Sunday, Pochettino told reporters: "I don't have any details on when he will be available. We hope he will be available soon.

"He is well individually, he is calm and continues his preparation.

"We hope that he can play quickly and it is important that he can return to a good level, equal to that of his team-mates."

While Ramos will play no part against Lyon, Kylian Mbappe could be included in Pochettino's starting XI.

He lined up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar for the first time in a 1-1 Champions League draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday, with the hope being that the trio will soon click and deliver at their devastating best.

Mbappe has been nursing a slight knock since being forced off early in the second half against Brugge, but the France international is edging into contention this weekend.

Pochettino added on the 22-year-old forward: "Yes, he trained with the group with some precautions, we are happy with the evolution of his injury.

"We will see how he is tomorrow morning to know if he will be in the group tomorrow."

