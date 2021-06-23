PSG make contact with Sergio Ramos as race to sign former Real Madrid captain gathers pace

Two Premier League sides and a Serie A club are also chasing the Spanish defender, who wants a two-year contract and Champions League football

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Sergio Ramos, Goal can confirm, as the race to sign the former Real Madrid captain hots up.

Ramos will be a free agent when his trophy-laden 16 years at Madrid comes to an end at the end of the month, with the defender departing the Bernabeu after both parties failed to agree on a contract extension.

Several clubs are keen on signing the veteran defender, but it is PSG who are currently at the head of the queue and who have made first contact with the player.

What is the situation?

PSG have made initial contact over signing former Real Madrid centre-back Ramos and although no bid has been made, there have been several conversations over the 35-year-old moving to France.

Goal can confirm that two Premier League clubs, as well as one from Serie A, are also keen on bringing in Ramos, who is leaving Madrid after 16 years with the Liga giants.

Ramos revealed on June 18 that he was willing to stay put at the Bernabeu, although he claimed that Madrid withdrew their offer of a one-year extension as there was an "expiration date".

The Spain international, who was controversially left out of Luis Enrique's squad for Euro 2020, wants a two-year contract with his next club, while Champions League football is also a requirement.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with Ramos, while AC Milan, Roma, Juventus and Inter have also been mooted.

PSG are, however, the overwhelming favourites to land the ex-Madrid captain, who sees a switch to the French capital as an appealing option.

What has Ramos said?

On his next possible next club, Ramos told reporters at his Madrid farewell press conference: "The important thing is not where you are, it's with who.

"We haven't thought at any time about any other club. Since January, when I've been on the market, we've had a few calls, but we never thought about leaving Madrid. From here we'll look for a good option for me.

"Sevilla is the other club in my heart where I had a great time, but at the moment there is nothing on the table about going back. As for Barcelona... impossible. You will never see Sergio Ramos in a Barcelona shirt."

