Who is the PSG player who got caught drunk at training before Bayern Munich clash?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Parisians were knocked out of the Champions League after they went down 2-0 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last Wednesday. In a video entitled, "PSG: If people (and the Emir) knew what was going on...", created by journalist Romain Molina, he has shockingly claimed that a player had turned up at the training session in an inebriated state. Moreover, coach Christophe Galtier went ahead and selected him in the starting XI for the crucial tie against Thomas Muller and co.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A player who was a starter at the Allianz Arena was drunk on Monday morning when he left the club at 6am, two days before the match," Molina claimed in his video.

He also revealed that the same player went out on Friday evening and Saturday morning, the same day PSG were slated to face Nantes in Ligue 1. However, the reporter refrained from naming who it was.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After PSG were beaten at home by Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Kylian Mbappe warned his teammates "to be healthy, sleep well, eat well” so that they remain sharp ahead of the second leg. It was speculated that the comments were a dig at Neymar Jr. who was later spotted at a poker tournament and then went to McDonald's. However, the 2018 World Cup winner made it clear that he was talking in general and not specifically about the Brazilian.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 leaders will return to action against Rennes on Sunday in the French top-flight division.