PSG duo Mbappe & Hakimi jet to New York to watch the Brooklyn Nets after shock Lens defeat

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that Mbappe and Hakimi have been granted “a few days off” after their swift returns to Parc des Princes following the 2022 World Cup. Mbappe fired France to a runners-up finish in Qatar while Hakimi helped Morocco become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe and Hakimi are expected to return to action against Rennes in Ligue 1 on January 15, with Lionel Messi also set to be back by then after helping Argentina to a long-awaited global crown in the Middle East.