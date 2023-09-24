Sigh of relief! PSG boss Luis Enrique confirms Kylian Mbappe has NOT suffered a serious injury after limping out of Marseille win

Kylian Mbappe has not suffered a serious injury despite limping out of Marseille win, confirmed Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique.

PSG beat Marseille 4-0

Mbappe limped off in first half

Injury is not serious

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international was at the receiving end of a nasty tackle from Leonardo Balerdi which forced him to walk off the field to get some treatment on the sidelines. After some medical attention, Mbappe took the pitch once again in an effort to continue.

But his stay was short-lived as he soon kicked the ball out of play and headed straight for the tunnel. Now, though, Enrique has confirmed that the injury is not as severe as some might have feared.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s not serious, but there was pain. I think it was smarter to go out (subbed off). It’s a blow, he's fine," he told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Mbappe's absence PSG managed to thrash their derby rivals 4-0 in Le Classique. Achraf Hakimi swung in a terrific free-kick to open the scoring in the eighth minute and then Randal Kolo Muani joined the party notching up his first goal in PSG colours.

The visitors kept building pressure and were rewarded for their efforts as Goncalo Ramos bagged a brace in the second half to seal a comprehensive victory.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe has been in sensational form this season and has scored seven goals in just five Ligue 1 appearances. He will hope to be back in action when PSG take on Clermont Foot on September 30.