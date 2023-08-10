PSG lay a guilt trip on Kylian Mbappe! Striker warned that staff may be sacked if he leaves for free in new letter sent by club

Richard Mills
ONLY GERMANY Kylian Mbappe PSG training 2023imago images
K. MbappéPSGLigue 1

PSG have warned Kylian Mbappe that staff may be sacked if he leaves for free in a new letter sent by the French club.

  • Mbappe tipped for PSG exit
  • French side warn of redundancies
  • Ligue 1 outfit want to get a fee for him

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old has been linked with a summer exit from the Ligue 1 champions after refusing to sign a new contract - which expires in 2024. In an effort to get a fee for him this month, rather than seeing him leave on a free in a year, the Parisian outfit have prevented him from training with the first-team and he was also omitted from the pre-season tour squad. After taking down posters of him at Parc des Princes and shops in Paris no longer selling his jersey, the club have written a letter saying unless they receive a transfer fee on his departure, they will need to sell players to make up for the financial loss and this is likely to lead to a 'wave of redundancies' at PSG, reports L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French World Cup winner, who is currently being forced to train with the 'bomb squad' made up of PSG undesirables, is in a stand-off with the club. Reports suggest the forward has agreed a deal with Real Madrid starting in 2024 but the Paris outfit want to get a sizeable fee for a player they value at €250 million (£215m/$274m). With Neymar also linked with a summer transfer move, PSG's results are likely to suffer in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Mbappe, who previously branded PSG as a "divisive" club, will play for them this season, with the campaign set to begin this weekend.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kylian Mbappe PSGGetty

Kylian Mbappe PSGGetty ImagesKylian Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? PSG take on Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday, August 12.

