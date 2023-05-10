'If PSG called, they didn't find me' - Jose Mourinho laughs off claims Ligue 1 giants have approached him to replace Christophe Galtier

Jose Mourinho has laughed off reports that Paris Saint-Germain have contacted him to potentially replace Christophe Galtier as their head coach.

Galtier under pressure

Mourinho among candidates to replace him

Roma boss insists he's not been in contact with PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier's position at PSG was thrown into doubt following his team's disappointing Champions League round of 16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, which extended the club's frustrating wait for a maiden European crown. PSG are on course to defend their Ligue 1 title, but that is unlikely to be enough to save Galtier's job.

WHAT THEY SAID: It has been reported that the French champions have already contacted Mourinho about taking over this summer as they seek to bring in a manager better equipped to handle a squad full of star names at Parc des Princes. However, the Roma boss claims to have heard nothing. “If they called, they didn’t find me, I’ve never spoken to them,” Mourinho told Sky Italia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has insisted that he intends to see out the final year of his contract at Roma, who are currently preparing for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Bayer Leverkusen. PSG have also been credited with an interest in former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane, as the club prepares for a summer of major changes that could include the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Roma will welcome Leverkusen to Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League on Thursday night, with the return leg of the last four clash set to take place at Bay Arena on May 18. PSG, meanwhile, are due back in Ligue 1 action against Ajaccio on Saturday.