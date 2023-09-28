PSG quartet could face bans after allegedly joining in with homophobic chant aimed at Marseille fans during Le Classique

Four Paris Saint-Germain players could reportedly be banned after they allegedly joined in with homophobic chants after their win against Marseille.

According to the Mirror, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa have been summoned by Ligue 1’s disciplinary authorities for a hearing on October 5. If they are proven guilty of the charges they are likely to be suspended by the body.

During the 4-0 win at Parc des Princes, some fans engaged in offensive chanting which included derogatory language and slurs targeting Marseille fans. During large portions of the match, the fans sang “f**s, sons of b****es, mother****ers.”

This inappropriate behaviour was repeated at full-time when the players celebrated in front of the Virage Auteuil stand, where the club's ultras are typically based.

Article continues below

Sebastien Deneux, the president of their disciplinary body, said: “The commission was contacted by reports from officials, in this case the delegates, who report songs of a homophobic nature and comments from certain players which can be described as insulting and rude. On this basis, we decided to summon the four players concerned and the club for the next session, on October 5.”

PSG also released a statement stating: "Paris Saint-Germain condemns all forms of discrimination and wishes to point out that they have no place either in stadiums or in society. The club will meet all of its partners on this essential subject in the coming days.

“Paris Saint-Germain has been working for many years with leading associations in the fight against all forms of discrimination, such as SOS Homophobie, which carries out prevention work in academy and pre-academy centres, Sportitude, SOS Racisme and Licra, which works with the club and its supporters.

“The club intends to further strengthen its prevention work in the fight against homophobia and will be meeting all its partners in the next few days on this essential subject.”

The French government, represented by Minister for Sport Amelie Oudea-Castera, has expressed concern over the discriminatory singing that occurred during the match. Minister Oudea-Castera, a former professional tennis player, has taken a strong stance against this behaviour and has instructed her department "to file a complaint to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice so that they are removed from the stadiums.”

She further added: “It is unthinkable to remain deaf to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands. Whatever the rivalry and the stakes, they must be fought relentlessly by the supporters, the players in the competition, the authorities and the public authorities. Yesterday, these songs spoiled the party at the Parc. It is urgent to eradicate them from our stadiums.”

It remains to be seen how PSG and the relevant authorities will respond to this call for action.