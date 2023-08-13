PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico set to be discharged from hospital following life-threatening runaway horse incident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is set to be discharged from hospital months after being involved in a life-threatening accident.

Almost three months ago the goalkeeper was hit by a runaway horse while taking part in a pilgrimage in Spain. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital in Seville by helicopter and placed in intensive care due to the serious nature of his injuries, including his head.

As reported by The Athletic, Rico has undergone several medical operations to address the severe injuries and brain trauma he suffered. It was hoped that the Spaniard would be discharged from hospital sooner but normal complications prevented this.

The former Sevilla and Fulham goalkeeper is expected to continue his rehabilitation at his home in Seville. A return to football is not a priority at this stage, but doctors have not ruled out the possibility of him playing again.

Article continues below

At the time of the accident, Rico's family said: "Sergio Rico travelled last night from Strasbourg to Malaga and there to El Rocio, with the permission of the club after PSG won Ligue 1. After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was on his way to the Pontifical Mass next to the chapel when he suffered an accident when a mule cart and a runaway horse hit him."

PSG paid tribute to Rico in their final Ligue 1 match last season, with the goalkeeper's name appearing on the backs of their shirts.

Sevilla players wore shirts displaying the message: "Come on Sergio, we are with you" before their Europa League final victory over Roma.