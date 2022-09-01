PSG fail to sign top defensive target Skriniar - but could return for Inter star next transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain have missed out on the signing of Milan Skriniar, their top defensive target, but may return in January for the Inter defender.

PSG end chase for Skriniar

No defensive reinforcements likely for Parisians

Could return for Slovakian in January

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were unable to lure Skriniar away from Inter this summer, seeing an offer in excess of €60 million rejected by the Italian side, GOAL can confirm. The Parisians had made him their number one defensive priority and saw him as the final piece of the puzzle, persuing a deal since mid-June.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is now unlikely the French champions will bring in a defender before the window shuts, despite heavy interest in Skriniar, Mohamed Simakan and Axel Disasi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This transfer saga is far from over and it is expected that PSG will attempt to sign Skriniar again in January. Skriniar is in the final year of his contract, and Inter could be forced into selling him if he refuses to negotiate a new deal.

IN A PHOTO: Milan Skriniar will remain a Inter player, for now...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SKRINIAR? Inter are preparing for the Milan derby, as they take on their stadium twins AC Milan on September 3. Inter then face a tough start to the Champions League as they host Bayern Munich in their opening group game.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French champions continue their title defence with a trip to Nantes, who they already beat 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions, on September 3 before starting their pursuit for European glory by hosting Juventus on September 6.