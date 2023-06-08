PSG approached Zinedine Zidane over replacing Christophe Galtier - but former Real Madrid boss turned French champions down for the second time

Zinedine Zidane has once again rejected Paris Saint-Germain's offer as the French champions look to replace Christophe Galtier at the helm.

Galtier tipped to be sacked by PSG

Zidane turns down opportunity for second time

Nagelsmann leading the race

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's approach to sign Zidane as their manager for next season was once again turned down by the French legend, as the Parisians continue their hunt for a new manager. PSG's current manager Christophe Galtier has failed to live up to expectations and reports suggest that the club's advisor Luis Ocampos has already relayed it to the 56-year-old that he has been shown the exit door.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A report on Le Parisien has suggested that Zidane was PSG's first choice, similar to last year after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. However, the former Real Madrid manager refused to accept the offer last year and fortunes haven't changed for the club once again. Zidane - who hasn't managed a club since his stint at Madrid which ended in 2021 - is not looking to take up the job at PSG as he reportedly holds out for the France national team job.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Galtier was appointed as manager of PSG last year to take the star-studded Parisian outfit to European glory. But the former Lille manager failed to accomplish the targets set by PSG's hierarchy. PSG could only win the Ligue 1 title - a trophy they have been accustomed to in recent times - and Galtier would have wanted to achieve more than that. The shambolic exit in the Champions League and other domestic cups has resulted in the decision reportedly made by the club's board.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Since Zidane's rejection, the French heavyweights have reportedly approached the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, and Xabi Alonso. Both Nagelsmann and Enrique were tipped to join Chelsea next season but the Blues have appointed Pochettino as their new manager. The German now appears to be leading the way to take over at the Parc des Princes.