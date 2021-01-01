‘Proud of what we achieved’ – Vandenbroeck on why he left Simba SC

The Belgian tactician explains why he left the Wekundu wa Msimbazi despite guiding them to the group stage of Caf

Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the reason he decided to part ways with Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

On Thursday, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi confirmed the exit of the Belgian tactician only a day after he led them to the group stage of the Caf after eliminating of Zimbabwe 4-1 on aggregate.

The decision left many football followers in the country in shock with some wondering why they had parted ways with a coach, who had guided them to the group stage of the competition for the third time in history.

The Belgian tactician has now revealed he left Simba because of family issues in a statement on his Instagram page.

“I have amicably parted with Simba to find more balance between work and my family, and for personal development,” said Vandenbroeck. “I do so with a heavy heart because I became a part of Simba and Simba became a part of me.

“I thank all the players for their contributions to our success and fans for all the wonderful memories.

“I especially thank president Mo and CEO Barbara Gonzalez for their professionalism and for helping me do my job. They both tried to convince me to stay until the last second.

"I will always wish Simba great success.”

In an earlier statement, Simba Information Officer Haji Manara openly admitted it was not good news to part ways with Vandenbroeck.

“It is not good news for this period,” Manara wrote on his Facebook page after the exit of Vandenbroeck. “But let us pray we relax and leave the task of getting a good successor to our leadership so that we can cross the line together.”

On the coach’s exit, Simba said in a statement obtained by Goal: “The Board of Directors of Simba Sports Club announces to its members and fans that we have parted ways with our head coach Sven Vandenbroeck by mutual consent.

“Simba thank coach Sven for the success achieved during his time with the club where we won the Tanzanian , the , the Community Shield and qualified for the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

“In light of the above, assistant coach Selemani Matola will hold the position vacated by Sven up until we announce a new person for the role," the statement continued. "We recognize that Sven will always be part of the Simba family.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Simba appointed the 41-year-old Belgian to take charge of the team in December 2019 after sacking Patrick Aussems a month earlier.

Aussems was relieved of his duties when Simba claimed the Belgian left the club without official permission during the last international break.

They turned for help on another Belgian, Vandenbroeck, who had left his role as the head coach of the Zambia national football team in February 2019.

Vandenbroeck served as the caretaker coach of Greek side Niki Volos Football Club in 2014. The former defensive midfielder was Hugo Broos' assistant when the Indomitable Lions won the two years ago.