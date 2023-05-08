WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta’s side took in a testing trip to Newcastle on Sunday fully aware that the Magpies could put another serious dent in their bid to capture the English top-flight crown. Arsenal did survive the odd early scare at St James’ Park, but took the lead through club captain Odegaard when he fired into the bottom corner from 30 yards out. Fabian Schar then put through it his own net to wrap up a 2-0 win for the Gunners, with jubilant fans calling their skipper when taking a train home from the North East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard is up to 15 goals and seven assists for the season, with the 24-year-old playmaker becoming a talismanic figure for Arteta’s side.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal remain second in the Premier League table for now, and have played a game more than Manchester City, but they are only one point adrift of the reigning champions with three fixtures left to take in.