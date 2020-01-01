Promoted Gwambina FC unveil 12 new faces ahead of new season

The Mwanza-based club has moved to beef up their squad in readiness for top-flight action in the new season

Gwambina FC have unveiled 12 new players as they prepare for life in the Mainland .

According to the club’s secretary general Daniel Kirahi who spoke to Daily News, the Mwanza-based club has signed goalkeepers Mohamed Makaka from Ruvu Shooting and Stali Nyambe from Buildcon FC of Zambia while defenders include Aron Lulambo from KMC, Moric Mahela from Stand United­ and Baraka Mtui 'Popa' from Ruvu Shooting FC.

Other are are Novartus Lufunga who served Lipuli, Said Mkange from Sahare FC while strikers include Paul Nonga from Lipuli, Lameck Daniel from Biashara United, Japhet Makalai from Kagera Sugar and Miraji Saleh who formerly served Stand United.

More teams

The club has also received a huge boost with key players renewing their contracts among them Mohamed Hussein, Isihaka Ibrahim, Revocatus Richard, Salum Kipaga, Hamad Nassor, Anthony Matogolo, Yusuph Kagoma,Yusuph Lwenge, Salim Sheshe, Rajab Athuman, Jacob Massawe, Meshack Abraham, Jimmyson Steven, and Kapama Kibadeni.

Just a week ago, Gwambina appointed Mwinyi Zahera as their new technical director ahead of the new season which kicks off on September 6.

The Congolese tactician returned to handle a team in the top-flight after his stint with Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the 2018-19 season ended when he was fired for poor results, with Belgian Luc Eymael taking over.

“We have reached an agreement with Zahera to coach our side in the coming season, he arrives with experience having coached Yanga previously and we wish him well as he takes up the challenge of making sure that we remain in the league,” the club said in a statement seen by Goal while unveiling Zahera.

On his part, Zahera promised to do his best and help the club achieve its targets.

“I know what it means handling a promoted side in the top-tier, the expectations are very high because their main target is to make sure they keep their status first and then start building from there.”

Gwambina were promoted to the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League from the First Division League (FDL) after they beat Pamba FC 1-0 in their final match of the season.

Article continues below

The club, which was only founded a year ago, earned promotion with two matches to spare as they had accumulated 44 points from 20 matches.

Gwambina won 13 games, drew in five and lost in two other matches.

Gwambina were promoted alongside Ihefu and Dodoma Jiji while Mbao FC were relegated alongside Alliance FC, Lipuli FC, Ndanda FC, and Singida United.