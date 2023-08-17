'I don't have a problem with it!' - Lionel Messi dismisses artificial turf concerns despite MLS controversy

Lionel Messi has insisted he would be willing to play on artificial turf, ending speculation that he would prefer to avoid synthetic pitches.

Eased fears that he would avoid artificial surfaces

Revealed he has played on them before

Miami have two remaining games on synthetic fields

WHAT HAPPENED? It was assumed that Messi would avoid playing on artificial turf after moving to MLS. Six teams in the league use a hybrid playing surface that mix real grass with synthetic fibers — a combination that is said to be linked to an increased injury risk. But Messi asserted that he would be willing to play on synthetic pitches in the coming months.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’ve talked to teammates who have been here much longer and even they suffer and don’t get used to [Miami]," Messi said. "The same for artificial grass, it’s been a long time since I’ve played on artificial grass, but I played on it as an academy player and don’t have a problem playing on that kind of surface.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have at least two remaining fixtures on artificial turf, traveling to Atlanta on September 16 and Charlotte on October 21. Neither side have indicated that they would be willing to change their playing surface, despite calls from MLS commissioner Don Garber to do so.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi will lead Inter Miami, on grass, as they take on Nashville in the Leagues Cup final this Saturday evening.