Prince Dube: I will continue to help Azam FC after vital Yanga SC win

The Zimbabwean star dedicates his wonder goal against the Jangwani giants to his teammates after earning revenge at Mkapa

Prince Dube has stated he will continue to help Azam FC win their Mainland Premier League matches as they chase for the title this season.

The Zimbabwean striker continued with his exploits for the 'Ice-cream Makers’ after he scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute to sink fellow title contenders Yanga SC 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

The win enabled Azam to keep alive their title hopes and also earn revenge against the side, who had beaten them 1-0 in the first round meeting at Chamazi Complex.

Dube, who is now leading the top scorers’ chart with 12 goals, followed by Simba SC’s Meddie Kagere and John Bocco with 11 and 10 goals respectively, has dedicated his powerful long-range strike to the entire team for a good job well done and vowed to continue helping the team to achieve their targets for the season.

“It is a great feeling to score but it was not only me, we did this as a team as such, I dedicate the goal to the entire team. I am more focused to help the team win more games,” Dube said as quoted by Daily News.

“Let me thank Azam fans for supporting me since day one I arrived here such that even if I do not score, they are always behind me. I will continue to do my best for the team.”

The win also slowed down Yanga’s pursuit for the title as they dropped to second position on the 18-team table with Simba taking charge while Azam remain third.

In an earlier interview with Goal, Azam captain Aggrey Morris maintained the win against Yanga was a confidence booster for his team to continue fighting for the title.

“It is not yet over, we have six matches remaining on our side and anything is possible,” Morris told Goal.

“For us, the main job is to win all the six matches and at the end, we will know what we have achieved. But nothing has changed, we are pushing for the title.

“It is usual for teams to have inconsistencies in football and we are not an exception. However, after winning the match against Yanga we have received a confidence boost which will impact us positively in the remaining matches.”

Azam will next face KMC FC in the league.