Prince Dube: Azam FC sign Highlanders FC striker for two years

The striker becomes the third Zimbabwean at the East African club after making the move in the ongoing transfer window

Mainland side Azam FC have completed the signing of Prince Dube from Highlanders FC of Zimbabwe.

Dube, 23, has penned a two-year contract with the former league and champions in a deal that is understood to have fetched his former side $50,000.

The Zimbabwean international has made the move with four months remaining in his Highlanders contract.

“Azam FC are happy to make the announcement that we have completed the signing of Zimbabwean international Prince Dube from Highlands FC,” Azam announced.

“Dube, who is one the lethal strikers in Zimbabwe while at the national side that comprises of local players comes to Azam to sharpen our striking department.

“The technical bench that is led by head coach Aristica Cioaba is satisfied by Dube's ability since the time they started trailing him.

“We are going to end our transfer business soon after signing another international striker.”

Dube has linked up with fellow Zimbabwean internationals Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere. Dube and Kangwa featured for Highlanders before the former made the move to join the Ice Cream Makers.

Dube is also the Young Warriors captain and his move to Azam is expected to hand him more experience in a foreign league after the previous struggles in .

The youngster left Bosso, as Highlanders are nicknamed, in 2017 for SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League of South Africa but he did not manage to break into the first team.

He was loaned to Black for a season but still battled for regular game time.

Dube became Zimbabwe’s 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runners-up after he regained form at the 2006 league champions.

The forward made his national team debut on March 26, 2017, when Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours Zambia. Since then, he has played in nine matches and has scored six goals.

Azam have been another busy Tanzanian side in the transfer market and have already signed Emmanuel Charles, former keeper David Kissu Mapigano, Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ismail Aziz and Ayoub Lyanga.

Salum ‘Sure Boy’ Abubakar committed his future to the club for one more year despite intense interest from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Azam will be keen to strengthen their side after a disappointing 2019/20 season when they failed to retain the FA Cup title which Simba SC eventually won.

They also did not manage to finish second on the league log even after keeping the position for long in the season that was concluded in July.