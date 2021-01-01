Prince Dube: Azam FC forward back to score goals again

The Zimbabwean forward vows to help the Chamazi-based giants to win league matches after recovering from a hand injury

Azam FC striker Prince Dube has vowed to continue from where he left off in the Mainland after recovering from an injury.

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their league defeat to Yanga SC after just a quarter of an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium in late November, and the club organised for him to undergo further treatment in .

After undergoing successful surgery in Cape Town, the club then ruled him out of action for six weeks and his injury affected the team’s performances, especially in the league, where they posted a run of six straight matches without a win and dropped from the top of the 18-team table.

However, the striker has now recovered fully and resumed training with the rest of the squad members on January 15, and has even managed to play in a friendly against Mlandege FC in Zanzibar which they won 2-0.

Dube has now confirmed he has returned to full fitness and will continue from where he left off when he picked up the injury.

“First of all I would like to thank God for helping me to return to the field after being out of action for so long due to a broken arm injury that I sustained in November last year,” Dube said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“But I also want to thank all those who were part of my treatment and made it possible for me to get back on the field.

“I promised I would return to the field feeling better and I am happy to see that I have already managed to be involved in the two goals we scored against Mlandege [in the friendly] despite the fact that we lost the next game against KMKM.

“I believe I will get back to my scoring pace as it was at the beginning of this season, so as I promised I will be back on the field better I will do it and make sure I help my team to do well by scoring as many goals as possible.”

Dube had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league, and was also voted the Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September.

His absence was the main reason why coach George Lwandamina claimed he will have to sign a few players in the mini-transfer window if the team is to remain among the title contenders.

Azam are currently placed third on the table after managing 32 points from 17 matches, 12 fewer than table-toppers Yanga, who have accumulated 44 from 18 matches, while Simba are third on 35 points from 15 outings.