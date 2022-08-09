'He looked like prime Welbeck at the Bernabeu!' - Man Utd should re-sign Brighton striker to fill in for Ronaldo, says Ferdinand

The former Red Devils striker caught the eye during the Seagulls' surprise win at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the new season

Rio Ferdinand has suggested Manchester United should look to one of their former players to solve their attacking issues following their nightmare start to the 2022-23 campaign. The ex-United defender was, like many others at Old Trafford on Sunday, impressed by the performance of Brighton's Danny Welbeck as the visitors ran out 2-1 winners.

And Ferdinand has now expressed his belief that the Seagulls forward could make an impact as a foil for Cristiano Ronaldo.

What has Ferdinand said about Man Utd re-signing Welbeck?

Welbeck scored 29 goals in 142 appearances during his six-year spell in United's senior ranks before joining Arsenal in 2014, and has spent the last two years of his career at Brighton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of a potential return to Old Trafford for his old team-mate: "Danny Welbeck starts for Man United today [Sunday] in this game.

"Welbeck walked out of that tunnel and you could see, shoulders back, chest out, thinking – ‘I will terrorize these two [Martinez and Maguire]’.

"That’s how he played today, he looked like prime-time Danny Welbeck at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid 10 years ago.

"On today’s performance, no doubt. If you want a back-up striker, you wouldn’t go far wrong with Danny Welbeck.

"Say to him, ‘you’re going to play 15/20 games over the season, fill in for Cristiano’. It gives us the legs, gives us the movement – the running behind defenders like he did today and it frees up the space for the likes of Bruno [Fernandes]."

Who else is on Man Utd's transfer radar?

There have been no concrete links between United and Welbeck this summer, but manager Erik ten Hag still appears to be on the hunt for new players.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is the latest to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, while former Stoke man Marko Arnautovic, now of Bologna, emerged as a target following the Brighton defeat.

Meanwhile, the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona is still ongoing, with Chelsea also reportedly interested in the Dutch midfielder.