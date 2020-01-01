Pressure made it tough for Yanga SC to stick to game plan - Kaze

The 27-time champions are second on the log with 19 points, two less than leaders Azam FC

Yanga SC head coach Cedric Kaze has conceded his team struggled to stick to their game plan after going behind in their 2-1 win over KMC FC.

KMC took the lead in the 27th minute when Hassan Kabunda moved along the left wing before cutting in and creating space to shooting. His right-footed strike was powerful enough to beat Metacha Mnata who had not yet conceded a goal this season.

It took Yanga 14 minutes to find an equalizer through Tuisila Kisinda who successfully converted a penalty that had been won by Yacouba Songne.

Waziri Junior, who had not started a single game under Zlatko Krmpotic, doubled Yanga’s lead in the 62nd minute.

"It was a tight game; we conceded first because of a slow start," Kaze told reporters.

"Before conceding, we tried to play a passing game but it all changed after we conceded. We were under pressure and did not stick to our game plan. Actually, we played a bit well in the first half; I thought the second one would be better but it was not the case."

Waziri Junior, who was signed from relegated Mbao FC, got a chance to turn out for the 27-time league champions and he did not disappoint. He battled to get a chance and he scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

"Waziri Junior is a good player who gives his best in training and when on the pitch, he helps in giving us options," Kaze revealed.

"He likes to be involved in the game which is a plus to us. I am happy he scored; the goal will give him confidence and for us, we will have another option in the attacking department."

Kaze's first game in charge was against Polisi where Timu ya Wananchi won by a solitary goal. Despite also leading the former champions to their second successive win on Sunday, the Burundian admits more needs to be done.

"I am not satisfied with our general output, we have so much to work on like how to deal with pressure because when under the circumstance, we do not play our game.

"But it is a process and we will eventually get used to it."