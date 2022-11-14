Presnel Kimpembe becomes latest player to be ruled out of World Cup as PSG defender is denied shot at second France triumph

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has been withdrawn from France’s World Cup squad after struggling to recover from an injury.

2018 winner ruled out of 2022 campaign

Back in action but short on fitness

Monaco star Disasi called up as replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old, who was part of Les Bleus' triumphant Russia 2018 campaign, has been forced to accept that he is not ready to be involved in the tournament. With a spot in his defensive ranks needing to be filled, Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps has called upon uncapped Monaco star Axel Disasi.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the French Football Federation (FFF) read: “Presnel Kimpembe will not participate in the World Cup. The Paris-SG defender does not consider himself sufficiently recovered to be able to hold his place in the defense of the Blues in Qatar. This decision was taken this morning, in Clairefontaine, after an exchange between the player and the doctor of the French team, Dr. Franck Le Gall, then between the player and Didier Deschamps.

"The staff of the French team salutes the honesty of Presnel and wishes him to regain all of his physical means as soon as possible. Didier Deschamps has decided, to replace Presnel Kimpembe, to call on Axel Disasi. The AS Monaco defender is expected during the day at Clairefontaine.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kimpembe has made 28 appearances for France, and returned to domestic action off the bench in PSG’s 5-0 victory over Auxerre on Sunday, but feels he is lacking the match fitness and sharpness required to compete on a World Cup stage.

WHAT NEXT ? France are due to open the defence of their global crown against Australia on November 22, before going on to face Denmark and Tunisia in their other Group D fixtures.