Premier League won't return until April 30 at least

English football will not resume until April 30 at the earliest, the has confirmed.

The coronavirus pandemic has put football across the world on hiatus as countries scramble to contain the spread which has claimed over 23,000 lives and infected more than 500,000 people.

The English leagues had initially been postponed until the first weekend of April but the Football Association announced last week that the suspension would last until at least the end of the month.

The Premier League, EFL and the Professional Footballers' Association met on Friday to discuss the situation, but have not come to a decision on when the campaign will pick up again.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic," a joint statement confirmed.

"It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

"The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

"Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans."

