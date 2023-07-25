Ex-Premier League & MLS goalkeeper Shaka Hislop to seek 'best medical opinion' as he issues first public statement after terrifying on-air collapse

Shaka Hislop says he will be seeking the “best medical opinion” following his terrifying on-air collapse while working as a pundit for ESPN.

Collapsed while working as a pundit

Fears raised regarding his health

Grateful for the support shown

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Premier League and MLS goalkeeper was speaking on camera ahead of AC Milan’s friendly date with Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl in California when he suddenly swayed and collapsed to the ground. Fears were immediately raised regarding his health, but it was confirmed that the 54-year-old was conscious and speaking shortly afterwards, and the man himself has now delivered an update on his condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-West Ham, Reading, Portsmouth, Newcastle and FC Dallas keeper Hislop has said in a video statement: “Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been. That was big. Every so often life gives you moments to pause and this was mine. There is so much I have to be thankful for, my wife, kids, family, friends, for people I've shared a space with over the years. To all those that I've lost touch with over the years that have reached out either directly or indirectly, thank you. My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctor has to say. In closing, I'd like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family, the camera operators, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl, and all those that responded in the way they did and afforded me the care that I got. Thank you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN co-host Dan Thomas helped to call medical assistance for Hislop after seeing the former Trinidad & Tobago international collapse in front of him. It was he that delivered the first update on Hislop, saying: “As you can imagine, seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst a family, but we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Hislop ended his playing career in 2007, while turning out in the United States, and has been an analyst with ESPN since 2008.