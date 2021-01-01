Premier League January transfers: Completed deals of the 2021 window
The 2021 January transfer window has opened and Premier League clubs are busy trying to sort out new signings before the deadline at the beginning of February.
Falling roughly mid-way through the season, the January window provides clubs with an opportunity to bring in reinforcements and to officially conclude previously agreed deals.
This season, there is plenty of intrigue around the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are always forces in the market.
As transfers are wrapped up through the month, Goal will keep you up to date on all the Premier League's January comings and goings.
Last updated: January 6, 2020
Arsenal January transfers
In
Out
- Sead Kolasinac (Schalke, loan)
- William Saliba (Nice)
- Daniel Ballard (Blackpool, loan)
Aston Villa January transfers
In
Out
- Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split, loan)
Brighton January transfers
In
Out
- Jayson Molumby (Preston, loan)
Burnley January transfers
In
Out
Chelsea January transfers
In
Out
Crystal Palace January transfers
In
Out
Everton January transfers
In
Out
Fulham January transfers
In
Out
Leeds United January transfers
In
Out
Leicester City January transfers
In
Out
- Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers, loan)
Liverpool January transfers
In
Out
Manchester City January transfers
In
Out
- Morgan Rogers (Lincoln, loan)
Manchester United January transfers
In
Out
Newcastle United January transfers
In
Out
Sheffield United January transfers
In
Out
Southampton January transfers
In
Out
Tottenham January transfers
In
Out
- Jubril Okedina (Cambridge, loan)
West Brom January transfers
In
Out
- Owen Windsor (Newport County, loan)
West Ham January transfers
In
- Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)
Out
Wolves January transfers
In
Out
- Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao, loan)