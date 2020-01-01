Premier League has to be concerned if Liverpool get 100 points - Guardiola

The Spaniard believes the competition should be worried when clubs dominate and accumulate triple figures by season's end

manager Pep Guardiola believes the must be concerned by 's domination of the competition this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently 22 points clear after just 25 matches and have only dropped two points in the league this campaign.

The Reds' domination comes after they fell one point short of City last season with Guardiola's men accruing 98 points - two shy of their incredible 100-point tally the campaign prior.

Liverpool are now on course to match or even surpass that figure come May with the City manager adamant that should have Premier League bosses worried.

“The last two seasons it was an owner from the Premier League that says that can’t happen again, City winning the titles that way with 100 points is not good for the Premier League." Guardiola said on Sunday.

"Now it’s Liverpool. The owner has to be concerned again."

Guardiola has long considered the title race this season to be over with his side again slipping up on Sunday as they lost to Tottenham 2-0.

Manchester City were reduced to 10 men against Spurs after Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up a second yellow card on the hour mark with Guardiola hoping his players can not only learn from the defeat but also by being so far behind in the league this season.

“To get better, not just to win the title, to be better for yourself, to compete for ourselves, to do what we have to do," he added.

“It’s a big distance, but we have many competitions in every game, today we can learn things to be better in the future. I’m not used to it but it happens, sport is like that, teams all the time don’t win, win, win, sometimes you lose.

“To understand why helps you to get better."

City have now lost six games in the Premier League this season - their joint-most in a single campaign under Guardiola since his arrival. While they've also now gone consecutive games without scoring for the first time under the Spaniard.

They next face West Ham at home on Monday prior to a two-week break.