Premier League 2019-20 games on UK TV: Full list of confirmed live streams for August & September

The Premier League has announced the matches that will be broadcast live in the UK for the new campaign, with Liverpool getting the ball rolling

The confirmed on Friday, July 5 which of the fixtures in the opening two months of the season will be moved for television coverage.

The season will begin on the weekend of August 9-11, with winners raising the curtain on the new campaign as they welcome promoted Norwich to Anfield on the Friday night.

, the defending champions, will be next to play, with a trip to West Ham lined up for Pep Guardiola’s side as a lunchtime kick off on August 10, which is the only opening-weekend fixture on BT Sport. Later that same day, will play host to , another newly-promoted team.

On Sunday, August 11, meanwhile, the opening weekend programme continues with the early kick-off being ’s trip to Newcastle, though the undoubted highlight is Frank Lampard’s Premier League managerial debut as he takes his side to , where he famously claimed a win in the with Derby last term.

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Fri, Aug 9 20:00 Liverpool vs Norwich Sky Sports Sat, Aug 10 12:30 West Ham vs Man City BT Sport Sat, Aug 10 17:30 Tottenham vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Sun, Aug 11 14:00 Newcastle vs Arsenal Sky Sports Sun, Aug 11 16:30 Man Utd vs Chelsea Sky Sports

Five live fixtures will follow on the second weekend of action, with Manchester City’s home match against Tottenham the most eye-catching of the fixtures, while will play Manchester United in the first Monday night match of the campaign.

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Sat, Aug 17 12:30 Arsenal vs BT Sport Sat, Aug 17 17:30 Man City vs Tottenham Sky Sports Sun, Aug 18 14:00 vs Cardiff Sky Sports Sun, Aug 18 16:30 Chelsea vs Leicester Sky Sports Mon, Aug 19 20:00 Wolves vs Man Utd Sky Sports

On the weekend of August 23-25, it is Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield that will be the main draw, with that fixture slated for the late slot on Saturday.

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Fri, Aug 23 20:00 Aston Villa vs Sky Sports Sat, Aug 24 12:30 Norwich vs Chelsea BT Sport Sat, Aug 24 17:30 Liverpool vs Arsenal Sky Sports Sun, Aug 25 14:00 Bournemouth vs Man City Sky Sports Sun, Aug 25 16:30 Tottenham vs Newcastle Sky Sports

There will only be four live matches broadcast on August 31 and September 1 due to the international break that will follow the next week. During this weekend, Arsenal are again the main draw, with the north London derby against Tottenham given the late kick-off slot on the Sunday.

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Sat, Aug 31 12:30 vs Man Utd BT Sport Sat, Aug 31 17:30 Burnley vs Liverpool Sky Sports Sun, Sep 1 14:00 vs Wolves Sky Sports Sun, Sep 1 16:30 Arsenal vs Tottenham Sky Sports

Five live games return after the international recess, beginning with Liverpool’s home match against Newcastle in the early Saturday slot, which on paper looks the most appetising of the fixtures that weekend.

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Sat, Sep 14 12:30 Liverpool vs Newcastle BT Sport Sat, Sep 14 17:30 Norwich vs Man City Sky Sports Sun, Sep 15 14:00 Bournemouth vs Everton Sky Sports Sun, Sep 15 16:30 vs Arsenal Sky Sports Mon, Sep 16 20:00 Aston Villa vs West Ham Sky Sports

With European football beginning the following midweek, Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa has been moved to the Sunday but will not be shown live on television in the UK. Indeed, that weekend’s action begins with Southampton against Bournemouth on the Friday, with neither of the south coast clubs competing on the continent.

Chelsea’s meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge is the standout match of that weekend.

Article continues below

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Fri, Sep 20 20:00 Southampton vs Bournemouth Sky Sports Sat, Sep 21 12:30 Leicester vs Tottenham BT Sport Sat, Sep 21 17:30 Newcastle vs Sky Sports Sun, Sep 22 14:00 West Ham vs Man Utd Sky Sports Sun, Sep 22 16:30 Chelsea vs Liverpool Sky Sports

Completing the programme of televised matches published to date, will be the fixtures on September 28-30. Sheffield United get their first live airing on BT Sport when they face Liverpool, while the last match will be a Monday clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Sandwiching these fixtures are Leicester against Newcastle and Everton against Manchester City. Provisionally, these games have been slated for the Saturday and Sunday respectively, though they will be swapped should City be asked to play in the Champions League on October 1.

Date Time Fixture Broadcaster Sat, Sep 28 12:30 Sheffield United vs Liverpool BT Sport Sat, Sep 28 17:30 Leicester vs Newcastle * Sky Sports Sun, Sep 29 16:30 Everton vs Man City * Sky Sports Mon, Sep 30 20:00 Man Utd vs Arsenal Sky Sports

When will the other matches for live TV broadcast be announced?

The Premier League has provided approximate dates for announcements with regards televised games. These are as follows: