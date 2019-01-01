Pre-season tactics will give Yanga SC an edge - Bigirimana

The new signing believes they have what it takes to challenge for the league trophy in the upcoming season

New Yanga SC player Issa Bigirimana admits he will have to work harder to break into the team's first 11.

The Tanzanian side has signed nine players to boost the squad, ahead of the busy 2019/20 season where the team will also play in the Caf .

Bigirimana believes the pre-season has been fully utilized and the level of competitiveness is higher and will make the team perform in the league.

“For me to have a chance to play, I must prove it in training because every player is working harder,” Bigirimana is quoted by Mwananchi.

“It is a challenge for everyone to break into the first team but that is the beauty of it all.

“With the type of training sessions we have had, I believe the team will be stronger when the season starts. The tactics and techniques we are practising will be vital for us and that will give us an edge against other teams.”

Other players who have been signed this season are Farouk Shikalo, Ally Ally, Muharami Issa, Lamine Moro, Patrick Sibomana, Maybin Kalengo and David Molinga.

Yanga's main target this season is winning the Tanzanian top tier title.