Pre-season friendly: Yanga SC promise to beat Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks

The match is the second high profile tie for the Kenyan club after hosting and defeating Everton on July 7 in Nairobi

premier league side Yanga SC is ready to face their counterparts from in a friendly on August 4 in Dar es Salaam.

The former Vodacom champions were scheduled to play DR Congo's AS Vita, but logistical issues affected the latter.

In an interview with Mwananchi, Yanga Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela is confident his charges will get positive results against the Sharks.

“The team is ready, the players have been prepared well for the game, and they are looking forward for the game with intentions of entertaining the fans,” Mwakalebela is quoted saying.

“We have bigger squad after bringing new players. Our main objective is to help Yanga to be competitive again domestically and abroad and bring it where it was about three seasons ago.”

Sharks played a high profile friendly against English side where they held them to a one all draw before defeating them 4-3 in the penalty shootouts.

The first match between Yanga and Sharks was in the SportPesa tie in Dar es Salaam where the Kenyan side emerged winners with a 3-2 score after extra-time at the quarter-final stage in January.

Sharks coach William Muluya is expected to gauge his new signings Patrick Otieno, who received his debut in the match, as well as Daniel Sakari and Peter Kyata in the friendly tie.

Yanga captured goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo and he could face the side again after helping the Dockers wrestle the SportPesa Shield Cup trophy from the Sharks early in June.