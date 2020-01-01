Poulsen longs to return, calls Tanzania second home

The former Taifa Stars coach has claimed he would like to come back to Dar es Salaam, describing it as his second home

Kim Poulsen has openly claimed he is keen to return to which he described as his second home.

The Danish coach, who handled Tanzania's national team, has reminisced about the good times he had in the country as he managed to work at different levels towards the development of football.

“During the period of my stay in Tanzania, I learned many things from players whom I spent more time with. It was really a very interesting thing for me,” Poulsen is quoted by Daily News.

“I was happy to see many young players eager to learn the basic skills of football and that situation was giving me the energy to double my efforts.”

Asked what criteria he used to select potential players to be included in the U17 Serengeti Boys, Poulsen replied he used to watch many youth tournaments to identify quality players.

“Watching competitions like Copa Coca-Cola and others were the number one priority we used to identify the required players who were later assembled for a place in the Serengeti Boys team,” Poulsen continued.

“With the football skills I have, I am able to point the talent installed in a player and I have a good eye as well."

Additionally, the coach pointed out some people look at the performance of players but insisted potential is all that matters.

“At first sight, some players might look like they do not have potential but when you give them a chance to play on the good pitch backed by qualified coaches with enough facilities, they can surely produce something special," he concluded.