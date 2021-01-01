Poulsen: Danish coach updates ahead of Tanzania friendly away to Kenya

The tactician has revealed he will be fielding two different teams in the double-header against Harambee Stars in Nairobi

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has given updates on the national team's preparations ahead of their double-header international friendly matches against Kenya in the next couple of days.

The two East African countries are using the build-ups to prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later in March. The Danish tactician has revealed his main focus has been on attack and defense to ensure there is enough balance in the team ahead of the matches.

"Our training... was focused on how to attack and defend because you need to amicably apply both during matches," Poulsen said as quoted by Daily News.

The 61-year-old went on to explain the plans he has for the two friendlies that will be played in Nairobi.

"[Currently] we have 23 players in the squad and these are the ones expected to play the first friendly match versus Kenya on March 15 while the other group of players will be featured in the second match on March 18.

"I believe that by then we will have the full squad ready to go to the battlefield for the two crucial matches [against Equatorial Guinea and Libya] and our mission is to qualify for the Afcon finals in Tunisia.

Taifa Stars are in Group J for the race to Cameroon with four points from as many matches and need maximum points in the remaining games to seal their place in the finals.

Leaders Carthage Lions of Tunisia have already sealed their place in Afcon after collecting 10 points from the four games they have played.

Equatorial Guinea are placed in the second position with six points while Libya sit bottom of the table with three points.

Tanzania Provisional Squad:

Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja, Shomari Kapombe, Hassan Kessy, Israel Mwednwa, Erasto Nyoni, Dickson Job, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondan, Carlos Protas, Laurent Alfred, Kennedy Juma, Mohammed Hussein, Nickson Kibabage, David Bryson.

Yassin Mustapha, Edward Manyama, Simon Msuva, Hassan Dilunga, Mzamir Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Saidi Ndemla, Fiesal Salum, Himid Mao, Ally Msengi, Baraka Majogoro, Salum Aboubakar, Iddy Nado, Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Bocco.

Yohanna Mkomba, Shaban Chilunda, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Suleiman, Kelvin Pius John, Nassor Hamoud, Meshack Mwamito.