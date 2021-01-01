Poulsen: Danish coach keen to develop future Tanzania Stars

The 61-year-old has one eye on the Afcon qualifiers and also wants to include youngsters in upcoming friendlies

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has pointed out one of his targets is to develop young players for future assignments.

The team is preparing for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the experienced tactician believes he can help the team qualify.

Taifa Stars took part in the 2019 edition held in Egypt but came home without a point after losing all their Group C matches. Since then the Stars have experienced several changes in their technical bench with the latest one being the Danish who took over from Etienne Ndayiragijje after a poor show in the recently concluded African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

The East African heavyweights will play Harambee Stars in back-to-back friendly games scheduled for Monday, March 15 and 18 respectively.

"It has been nice to train intensively close for four days, and we also have another session later on in Kenya," Poulsen said on Saturday.

"We want to be ready for the two friendly games against Kenya and [Afcon qualifiers].

"I have two targets; the immediate one is to qualify for Afcon and the second one is to develop the young players we have in the squad since they will be our future stars. They are learning well from their seniors.

"However, the most important thing is to focus on Afcon qualification. Of course we will miss some players in our first friendly game like those of Simba who are preparing for the [Caf] Champions League."

The 61-year-old has further expressed his expectations regarding the arrival of the foreign-based players.

"For the foreign-based players we have Nickson Kibabage and Himid Mao [who we have travelled with to Nairobi]," Poulsen added.

"Others will join us in Kenya and by 21st I expect to have all players available which is five days to the match according to the Fifa regulations."

Taifa Stars have been conducting training sessions at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium ahead of the friendly games as well as the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Libya respectively.

Tanzania travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC).

Defenders: Hassan Kessy (Mtibwa Sugar), Israel Mwenda, Nickson Kibabage (Youssufia FC/Morocco), David Bryson (KMC), Yassin Mustapha (Yanga SC), Edward Manyama (Ruvu Shooting), Dickson Job (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC), Kelvin Yondan (Polisi Tanzania), and Laurent Alfred (Azam FC).

Midfielders: Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Baraka Majogoro (Mtibwa Sugar), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Yanga SC) Iddi Suleiman ‘Nado’ (Azam FC).

Forwards: Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC), Deus Kaseke (Yanga SC), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Kelvin John (Brook House College/England), Nassor Saadun Hamoud (MFK/Czech), and Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC).