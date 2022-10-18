Chelsea manager Graham Potter has denied speculation the Blues could terminate Denis Zakaria's loan move from Juventus early.

Zakaria joined Chelsea on deadline day

Has yet to feature for Blues

Potter plays down exit rumors

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea signed Zakaria on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day but the new signing has yet to play a single minute for the Blues. Zakaria's lack of game time at Stamford Bridge has prompted speculation that his loan could be cut short in January, but Potter has played down rumours of an early exit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No decision has been made at all," he said. "Denis has been in the group. He’s been training well, he’s ready to help the team. Obviously there is competition for places in that area, but there’s no talk of anything. He’s an important member of the team. He’s being patient. He’s trying to help the team from the side at the moment, and waiting for his chance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zakaria was brought to Chelsea by previous manager Thomas Tuchel and the midfielder has openly admitted the German coach "was one of the reasons" he signed for the Blues. The Switzerland international's lack of game time is bound to be a source of major frustration for the 25-year-old and speculation over his future will only increase while he remains on the sidelines.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues head to Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday and then host Manchester United on Saturday.