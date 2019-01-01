Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 12
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
The top two of the Super League did not change following last weekend's proceedings, but five clubs are either already in third, or have a shot at snatching the third spot in on matchday 12 this weekend.
JDT are in the lead (27 points) with Pahang two points behind, and both will come out of this round in the top two regardless of results.
Selangor (17) are in third, but Kedah (16), PKNS (15), Melaka United (15) and Terengganu FC (15) are all breathing down their neck. All these teams risk plummetting down to eighth except for Kedah, to seventh.
Perak (13) have a chance of rocketing all the way up to fourth place, while PKNP FC (10) can only climb up one place.
The bottom three teams; PJ City, Felda United and Kuala Lumpur, all currently on eight points, have a chance to move up to ninth. But they all could also end up as low as the bottom place if results do not favour them.
