Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 6

It's round six of the Malaysia Super League this weekend! Find out which position your favourite team can end up in.

Round six of the Malaysia will be played out over Friday and Saturday this weekend, with eleven teams having the chance of reaching the top three.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (13 points) reign supreme as they head into their home match against , with only FC (10) having the chance to usurp their throne.

Perak vs JDT in 2019. Photo by Sports Regime

Next are Perak (8), (7) and UiTM FC (7), the only teams, outside the current top two, with the chance to move up to second place.

Although (6), (6), (6), Felda United (5), (5) and Sabah (5) are some way outside the top three heading into the weekend, they all have a chance of skyrocketing into the top three.

Bottom-placed PDRM FA (-2), yet without a win this season and with a three-point deduction, will not move up even if they manage to record a win.

JDT (13 points) T'ganu (10) Perak (8) Kedah (7) UiTM (7) Pahang (6) Melaka (6) Selangor (6) Felda (5) PJC (5) Sabah (5) PDRM (-2) 1 o ↑ 2 ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ 3 ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 4 ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 5 ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 6 ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 7 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ 8 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ ↑ 9 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ ↑ 10 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o ↑ 11 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ o 12 o

o: Current position

↑: Possible climb

↓: Possible drop

League champions will receive an automatic 2021 AFC group stage slot.

Only this season, league runners up will receive an automatic 2021 group stage slot.

Teams finishing in eleventh and twelfth will be relegated.