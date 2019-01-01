Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 15

Find out where your team may end up during the Hari Raya break, as they feature in the final Super League round of Ramadan!

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The final round of the 2019 in the fasting month of Ramadan takes place this weekend, with the top two teams set to keep their spots regardless of what happens.

Leaders JDT (36 points) and second-placed (26) will ensure they both keep their positions regardless of the results.

While (22), in third, cannot climb up the standings this weekend, they face the risk of going down to fifth if the results are unfavourable. (22) too share the range of third to fifth.

(19) in fifth will take on (18) in sixth with both teams have the risk of going down to eighth, but Melaka can snatch the third place while Perak can only jump as high as fifth place.

and FC, both on 17 points, have a possible range of between fifth and ninth places.

FC (16) face no risk of going down, while they have a shot of leapfrogging all the way up to sixth place, but FC (12) cannot climb up while facing the risk of going down one spot into the relegation zone; in the 11th place.

(11) only have a chance of going up by one step, into 10th spot, while Felda United (9) in last place will not move in the standings this weekend, as their encounter against Pahang has been postponed at the last minute.

