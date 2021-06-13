Portugal vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

The Super Falcons would be hoping to bounce back from their Jamaica defeat when they take on Francisco Neto’s women on Monday morning

Nigeria try Portugal for size in the continuation of their United States of America summer series.

In their first game played on Thursday night, the Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Jamaica at the BBVA Stadium, Houston Texas.

Deneisha Blackwood’s second-half effort clipped the wings of the reigning African women’s champions – who paid dearly for missing begging chances.

Nonetheless, Monday’s fixture affords Randy Waldrum’s women a chance to return to winning ways, as well as hand A Seleccao das Quinas their second consecutive defeat.

Despite the absence of Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria are expected to challenge Francisco Neto’s women with their guns blazing.

Regardless of the outcome, this game is a valuable exercise for the Falcons who will take on Ghana in October’s Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification fixture.

Game Portugal vs Nigeria Date Monday, June 14 Time 00:00 AM WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NFF media and it can be streamed online using beIN Sports Connect.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream N/A NFF TV

UK & US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect.

Squads & Team News

Position Portugal squad Goalkeepers Pereira, Santos, Costa Defenders Amado, Correia, Rebelo Marchao, Costa, Azevedo, Gomes Midfielders Jacinto, Norton T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Silva, Cameirao, Alves, Faria Forwards Nazareth, Gomes, Silva, D. Silva, Encarnacao

Potential Portugal XI: Pereira, Rebelo, Costa, Marchao, Silva, Silva, T. Pinto, Armado, Norton, F. Pinto, Nazareth

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Oluehi, Nnadozie, Etim Defenders Ebi, G. Ogbonna, Ohale, Dimehin, Ibe, Okeke, George, E. Ogbonna Midfielders Chikwele, Okobi, Ayinde, Payne, Mbadi, Attah Forwards Oshoala, Ordega, Ajibade, Ikechukwu, Adule, Monday, Kanu, Bokiri

Potential Nigeria XI: Oluehi, Ogbonna, Zogg, Chikwelu, Payne, Okeke, Ariyo, Ikechukwu, Demehin, Ordega

Match Preview

Coach Waldrum is expecting the Super Falcons to put up a positive performance when they square off against Portugal.

Despite losing to the Reggae Girlz, the American tactician has assured that his team will continue to progress.

“I think we will grow. If we continue this way. I would expect the team to do much better tomorrow,” the 64-year-old said on the Super Falcons’ Instagram handle.

“The more time we can be together, the better we are going to be. I would expect things to look improved.

“Every time I step on the field, I expect to win. So, that never changes [against Portugal].

“I’m still hopeful that we may get one or two players before the camp is over. But if not, we will move to the rest of the camping exercise with what we have.”

After the Summer series, Portugal will turn their attention to the Uefa qualifiers for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. The group stage for Uefa qualifying begins during the September Fifa international window.