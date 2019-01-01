Porto vs Roma: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This Champions League last-16 tie is delicately poised after the Serie A outfit picked up a 2-1 home win three weeks ago

hold the upper hand in their Champions League last-16 clash with Porto but have to travel to Estadio do Dragao for the second leg on Wednesday.

A couple of goals from Nicolo Zaniolo in the final 20 minutes of the opening encounter at the Stadio Olimpico seemed to have given the Italians a strong advantage, but Adrian Lopez’s reply gave the Portuguese a valuable away goal and leaves the tie open at 2-1.

Both sides lost huge weekend matches – to and Roma to Lazio – so the pressure is on each to respond.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team

Position Porto squad Goalkeepers Casillas, Vana, Meireles Defenders Militao, Monteiro, Pele, Telles, Maxi Pereira, Leite, Moraes Midfielders Bruno Costa, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Herrera, Rotunno, Brahimi, Corona Forwards Pereira, Fortes, Lopez, Andrade, Tiquinho

While Porto post a number of selection problems in their ranks, none are liable to affect the choices of head coach Sergio Conceicao.

Long-term injury absentee Vincent Aboubakar is their most pressing concern, while international Jesus Corona returns to strengthen the side after missing the first leg due to a ban.

Wilson Manafa has been a regular at right-back in recent weeks but has not been registered for the .

Possible Porto starting XI: Casillas; Militao, Monteiro, Pepe, Telles; Corona, Torres, Herrera, Brahimi; Marega, Soares

Position Roma squad Goalkeepers Olsen, Mirante, Fuzato Defenders Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, Santon, Juan, Marcano Midfielders Florenzi, Cristante, De Rossi, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Coric, N'Zonzi Forwards Dzeko, El Shaarawy, Kluivert

Roma are without Cengiz Under and Javier Pastore, whose calf issues have flared up once more.

Kostas Manolas will make the squad but has been struggling with illness lately. He should start, nevertheless, although it is unclear whether that will be beside Ivan Marcano or Federico Fazio.

Possible Roma starting XI: Olsen; Kasrdrop, Manolas, Marcano, Kolarov; N’Zonzi, De Rossi; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Match Preview

It will be advantage Roma when they kick off their Champions League last-16 encounter against Porto in . The Italians hold a slim 2-1 advantage following the first leg, but like their hosts come into the game off the back of a damaging weekend result.

While Porto lost the lead in their domestic top flight thanks to a 2-1 reverse against Benfica, the Romans lost face in their derby against as they were humiliated 3-0, losing valuable ground on the top four in the process.

Both clubs will be keen to put their domestic troubles behind them but neither coach appears poised to carry a gung-ho attitude into this encounter.

“We must try to win but without haste,” Porto boss Sergio Conceicao told the media. “We must be ready to face a Roma side who will defend their lead strongly, that’s clear. During the match, it may be that we’ll switch to a different strategy.

“We’re prepared for a difficult game. We know that regardless of the way Italian teams think, Roma concede lots of goals.”

Roma counterpart Eusebio Di Francesco also suggested this could prove a tight and tactical match.

“Conceicao is right to say it’s a long game,” he said. “here is only one goal difference and his team should be patient. As far as we are concerned, we need to protect the one-goal advantage and go on the counter, which is fundamental. Defending stoutly will be the key and everyone else will follow.”

Article continues below

Di Francesco finds himself under pressure but wants the focus taken off his own situation and onto that of the players.

“I am not playing tomorrow, it’s not my game and it is in everyone’s interests that Roma win,” he explained.

After reaching the semi-finals last season, Roma are hungry for more.