'Poor, poor player' - Jurgen Klopp expresses sympathy for Leeds’ record signing Georginio Rutter after Liverpool run riot at Elland Road

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his sympathy for Leeds’ record signing Georginio Rutter after seeing him hunted down by Liverpool at Elland Road.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites’ £35 million ($43m) addition from the January transfer window was handed 24 minutes off the bench on Monday as he went in search of his first goal for Premier League employers. It was not to be for Rutter, with Liverpool refusing to give anything away in West Yorkshire – even when leading 6-1 in stoppage time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said afterwards on how a containment job on Rutter summed up the approach from his side: “The moment of the game, the best (one) I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute. I think it was already five or six-one. We lose the ball and four players chase the poor, poor player from Leeds down in that moment. I think that's the basis for the whole game because that gave us stability. It was, from a counter-pressing point of view, definitely the best game we played this season. In possession probably as well. Being calm, prepared with little passes, preparing direction in a really good way. At least three goals we scored (came) after counter-press, which is obviously massively helpful. Then we were calm in the decisive moments to pass exceptional balls. I liked it a lot.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rutter was hunted down by four Liverpool players when picking up possession in the 92nd minute, with Darwin Nunez eventually leaving him on the deck after putting in the kind of challenge that is usually made when the game and precious points are still on the line.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool were always in control against Leeds, with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota bagging a brace apiece for them as Cody Gakpo and Nunez also got in on the act – with a big win on the road leaving the Reds nine points adrift of the top four but within touching distance of the European qualification spots.