'Poor formations make it hard for players to score' - Tanzania coach Ndayiragije

The Burundian has also revealed the criteria used to select players to represent the country in international matches

Taifa Stars head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has stated the Mainland League teams are struggling to get goals because of using wrong formations.

Most matches in the top-tier end up with goalless draws or victories by slim margins. It is for this reason the tactician has urged the fellow coaches to come up with ways to help their clubs score easily.

"The main challenge we have in our team lies in the formations used," Ndayiragije told Wasafi FM.

"It makes it harder for players to create and finish the chances created and teams end up possessing without the end product. Look at many teams, they have fewer goals scored because they struggle in the attacking department.

"Coaches should study their teams and players well, then come up with an effective formation; the formation that will help them get goals."

The tactician recently named a 25-man squad for the friendly match against Burundi. The former Vital'O coach has explained what should be done to ensure the country has many players who can turn up on international duty.

"For a coach, it is tough to trust a player who has never played any international game," Ndayiragije revealed.

"These are tactical matches that need tactical discipline to stand a chance of winning. When a player panics at this point, it makes it hard for the entire team and the technical bench.

"The solution is ensuring we have many players who can play at the top level internationally. And it comes with playing many international friendly matches in order for them to get experience."

Ndayiragije further pointed out why he included several players in one position.

"It is the only way of ensuring you have the best player representing the team.

"When you have two players battling for a certain position, the competition will be stiff. It gives a coach and the entire technical bench a chance to field the strongest team possible.

"We have not just gone for any player; we have selected them with the help of their statistical performance. By doing that, we know what to expect and how to balance the team."