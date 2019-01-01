Pomp and colour as Simba SC switch off Power Dynamos in friendly

Simba SC roared to a convincing victory over the visiting Zambian side in a friendly used to celebrate ‘Simba Day’

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere grabbed a hat-trick as Simba SC roared to a 3-1 win over Power Dynamos of Zambia in a friendly played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Kagere was the toast of the Tanzanian champions after he scored the opener before Zimbabwean Jimmy Dzingai levelled matters for Power Dynamos.

The two teams went into the break with no bragging rights and on the resumption, Dynamos continued to frustrate the home side’s efforts in front of the 60,000 fans including the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

However, it was off a carefully crafted move which Kagere headed in the second goal calming down the nerves of the fans. Kagere would later latch on to another ball that went past all defenders to find him free in the six-yard area and score the winning goal.

The annual Simba Day is increasingly becoming popular among the club supporters and it was the 10th year in a row the Reds staged the bonanza, which precedes the start of the Mainland season.

Article continues below

As usual, the club used the occasion to introduce their entire squad for the forthcoming season and also awarded outstanding current and former players.

The club unveiled their home and away kits, which will be used in the new league season as well the Caf .

The Tanzanian champions will take part in the Caf Champions League, where they have been drawn to face UD Songo from Mozambique with the first leg set to be played in Maputo in the weekend of August 9 to 10.