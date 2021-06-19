Polisi Tanzania 0-1 Simba SC: Mnyama win to move six points clear

The Msimbazi giants increased their chances of winning the title for the fourth season in a row after the hard-fought victory

Simba SC have increased their chances of retaining the Mainland Premier League title after a vital 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania in a match played at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi went into the match knowing a win will help them stretch their lead at the top of the 18-team table to six points and they did exactly that after a beautifully converted goal from winger Luis Miquissone in the 28th minute.

Ahead of the fixture, Simba head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa welcomed back Kenyan defender Joash Onyango, who has been out injured since they played against Kaizer Chiefs in the return leg of the Caf Champions League fixture on May 22, to the starting XI.

The former Gor Mahia star was partnered alongside Shomari Kapombe and Pascal Wawa as goalkeeper Aishi Manula kept his place between the sticks while striker Chris Mugalu and captain John Bocco were handed the attacking role.

It was the reigning champions who set the ball rolling and they started on a high note as Bocco was put through by Mugalu in the fifth minute but his weak effort did not trouble Polisi custodian Mohamed Yusuph.

Simba then created another chance in the 15th minute, Bocco combining well with Mugalu and Mzamiru Yahya, but a cross intended for Larry Bwalya, who was in a position to score, was cut out by Polisi defender Juma Haji for a fruitless corner.

However, Miquissone finally put them ahead in the 28th minute, after a surging Kapombe was fouled outside the 18-yard box and the Mozambican winger stepped up to power the ball with his left foot past keeper Yusuph.

The goal was enough for Simba as they headed into the half-break ahead, and they returned a more rejuvenated side in the second period with Bocco’s glancing header from a Mzamiru corner bouncing over the post in the 54th minute.

Polisi, who are yet to beat Simba in the last seven league meetings, almost levelled matters in the 67th minute when striker Kelvin Yondani raced onto a through-ball from Darueshi Saliboko, and as he prepared to pull the trigger, Onyango reacted quickly to clear the danger.

The win has seen Simba reach 70 points from 28 matches, six more than second-placed rivals Yanga SC, who are on 64 points from 30 matches, but they will have a chance to cut the lead as they face Mwadui FC on Sunday.

Polisi Tanzania XI: Mohamed Yusuph (GK), Datius Peter, Juma Haji, Mohamed Kassim, Kelvin Yondani, Abdulaziz Makame, Kassim Shaban, Hassan Nassor, Tariq Seif, Pato Ngonyanyi, and Darueshi Saliboko.

Subs: Kelvin Alfred (GK), Shaban Stambuli, Yahya Mbegu, Deusdedity Cosmas, Gerard Mathias, Jimmy Shoji, Abdulmaliki Adamu.

Simba SC XI: Aishi Manula (GK), Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Mohamed Hussein, Taddeo Lwanga, Chris Mugalu, Larry Bwalya, Luis Miquissone, Mzamiru Yahya, and John Bocco.

Subs: Beno Kakolanya (GK), Bernard Morrison, Erasto Nyoni, Meddie Kagere, Perfect Chikwende, Hassan Dilunga and Kennedy Juma.