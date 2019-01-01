Police find weapons & drugs as PSG fans turned away from Chelsea women's match

Class A drugs and a variety of weapons were seized from a coach carrying members of an ultra group linked to the Ligue 1 giants

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that one fan has been arrested in connection with incidents before Thursday's Women's game against .

PSG travelled to London for the first leg of their quarter final match against the Blues, with the return match scheduled for March 27.

The build-up to the game at Kingsmeadow, however, was marred by reports of criminal damage and disorder levelled against a group of the French team's fans.

Those reports were later confirmed by police sources, who revealed that supporters had carried weapons to the match on board a coach.

"Weapons, including knives and knuckledusters, were recovered along with class A drugs," a statement released by the Met to the BBC explained.

"One man from the coach was arrested for possession of class A drugs and the remaining passengers were escorted from the area by police."

The coach is understood to have travelled from Paris to London overnight carrying the fans, 50 of whom were denied entry to the stadium on Thursday evening.

Reports of vandalism at Kingsmeadow emerged as early as 8am GMT, including a broken door and pro-PSG graffiti daubed on the walls.

This is the coach of PSG supporters being sent back to . I’m told there were weapons - knuckle duster and knives - plus drugs on board. They damaged Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow ground this morning before returning later. Banned from PSG men’s and youth games but not women’s. pic.twitter.com/5u1IdTvUTm — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) 21 de marzo de 2019

The fans are believed to be part of a PSG ultras group known for their violent behaviour, according to BBC reporter Jacqui Oatley.

The group has already been banned from attending first-team and youth matches of the side, but no such prohibition is yet in force for the club's women's team.

Chelsea and PSG's clash suffered no delay despite the incidents, with the Blues taking the lead through Hannah Blundell deep into the second half with the game's only goal.