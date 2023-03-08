Police confirm investigation into alleged indecent exposure and groping by Kyle Walker in CCTV footage

Cheshire Police has confirmed it is investigating following allegations that Manchester City's Kyle Walker exposed himself to a woman and groped her.

No arrests have been made, and the enquiry is in its early stages, the police force announced.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Sun reported that Walker was caught on CCTV allegedly exposing himself in a Manchester bar over the weekend and touching a woman's breasts, with the publication sharing the video online.

In the footage, a man can be seen taking down his tracksuit bottoms to expose himself, first to his friends and then within view of a separate group of women.

The BBC quotes Cheshire Police as saying it was "aware of a video circulating on social media" and that "enquiries are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time".

Neither Manchester City nor Walker have commented on the allegations, and the defender will reportedly continue training with the team.

The right-back has played for his current club since 2017. Before that, the 32-year-old was a key player at Tottenham.

Walker is married with three children.