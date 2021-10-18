Police arrest two men in connection with ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Maselesele murder

South African Police Services have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the murder of former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lucky Maselesele.

Maselesele lost his life in an alleged altercation with a mob last Wednesday, according to police. He was aged 41 at the time of his death in the township where he hailed from.

“When the police approached, the group ran away, and the police managed to apprehend two suspects,” said SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo as per IOL.

“It is alleged that the deceased was accused by the community of stealing electrical cables in the area. He was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics. Police are still continuing with the investigation.”

The arrested men are expected to appear in Alexandra Magistrate's Court this week.

Maselesele was banned between 2008 and 2010 after testing positive for cocaine.

He was sanctioned while playing for Maritzburg United and after serving his ban, he found it difficult to come back into the Premier Soccer League, before resurfacing in Namibia where he played for Civics FC.

In recent years, he was involved in community work advising youth to stay away from drugs.

Kaizer Chiefs paid tribute to their former player who turned out for them between 1999 and 2003.

During his time at Amakhosi, he helped them to BOB Save Super Bowl, BP Top 8 and Coca-Cola Cup triumphs.