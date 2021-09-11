Pogba's seven assists in opening four games sets new Premier League mark

The midfielder set up goals for both Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard to extend his brilliant record so far in 2021-22

All eyes might have been on Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's Manchester United homecoming, but Paul Pogba also stood out with another superlative performance to set a new Premier League best.

The Frenchman has shrugged off the usual pre-season transfer rumours to make an exceptional start to the current campaign, which has propelled the Red Devils to the top of the table.

And while Ronaldo stole the show against Newcastle, Pogba was once more a key part of the hosts' efforts at Old Trafford to take down the Magpies 4-1.

A new record

The former Juventus and Real Madrid ace made the most of his return to Old Trafford, netting both of United's opening goals to put them 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard then struck late to put the result beyond doubt, with a significant contribution from Pogba.

The midfielder laid on both goals for his team-mates, taking his tally up to seven assists in just four Premier League matches so far in 2021-22.

10 - Paul Pogba is the only player to have recorded as many as 10 assists in the Premier League in 2021, while his seven assists in Man Utd's opening four games is the most any player has registered in the first four matches of a Premier League season. Creator. pic.twitter.com/J1L9ZK1nrM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

That number is more than any other player in the division's history has ever managed in so few games, a unique mark for the France international.

He also hit double figures for the calendar year, the only Premier League footballer to have done so in 2021 to date.

The bigger picture

Rumours over Pogba's future have become a regular feature of each summer around the United camp, and the last transfer window was no different as he was linked to both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking just before deadline day, though, the player, who is out of contract next year, insisted he was content with life at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

"To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back, I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good," he told TV2 .

"There is a huge difference from last season. Last season I had corona[virus] and no seasonal run-up, so it took a long time to get back in shape. This season I have trained, I have had a good start and I have been healthy. I feel much better and it makes a huge difference physically."

Further reading