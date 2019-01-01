'Pogba's attitude & inconsistency wouldn't be accepted at Real Madrid'

The former Red Devils defender says more has to be expected from the World Cup-winning midfielder in order for him to stand alongside the global elite

Paul Pogba’s attitude and inconsistency would not be accepted at , says Paul Parker, with more expected from a World Cup-winning midfielder.

Speculation continues to suggest that a long-standing target figures on the transfer radar of those at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Such reports are seeing questions asked of Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, with the 26-year-old’s form having dipped again following a brief revival in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure.

The international is expected to be a talismanic presence for United, but has struggled to fill such a role on a regular basis.

He has faced more criticism after putting in two forgettable performances against , with Parker claiming Madrid would demand better from a player looking to secure a standing alongside the global elite.

The former Red Devils defender told Eurosport of a divisive figure: “There’s definitely ability with Pogba but if you want to be seen as the best you have to show consistency.

“You can’t pick and choose when you want to play games of football because somewhere along the line it’ll come back and bite you.

“Now he didn’t perform under Jose Mourinho and everyone saw the problems with the former United boss as a person and as a man manager.

“When you’ve got someone who comes in and puts their arm around you and puts to bed the situation before, you can’t be letting them down and, more importantly, you can’t be letting your team-mates down.

“If you want to be seen or talked about or someone who’s maybe going to play for Real Madrid, they are not going to accept performances like that against Barcelona - and an attitude like that.

“Now that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the manager, I think a lot more players know where they stand with the club.

“I think the vast majority know what future they will have - for good or bad.

“That happens. Mentally, a lot of them are just shutting down and that’s football.

“That’s what’s happening now. They’re realising they’re not wanted anymore and it’s human nature.”

Pogba has so far avoided accusations of downing tools under Solskjaer, having faced such calls during Mourinho’s reign, and also boasts the support of many who feel that his struggles for consistency can be explained by a lack of quality alongside him.