‘Pogba struggles with tactical side at Man Utd’ – World Cup winner can still be a star, says Kleberson

The former Red Devils midfielder, who faced plenty of criticism himself in England, believes the Frenchman can thrive once back to full fitness

Paul Pogba appears to struggle with the “tactical side of the game” at , says Kleberson, but the Frenchman is still being backed to make an important contribution to the cause once he returns to full fitness.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been out of action for the Red Devils since September.

He has shaken off a niggling ankle complaint, only to then be laid low by illness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hoping to have Pogba back before the end of the calendar year, with it possible that he could figure in a Boxing Day date with Newcastle.

The United boss has also moved to rule out any chance of the 26-year-old being sold during the January transfer window.

Kleberson believes the right stance is being taken with a player who has struggled to deliver on a consistent basis since returning to Old Trafford from .

For the former Red Devils midfielder, Pogba’s ability remains without question and he could still become a talismanic presence with the right guidance and system.

The ex- international told the Manchester Evening News: "Paul Pogba is an immensely talented player and brings a lot to the Man United team, especially with his technical skills.

"But the way Man United play now, sometimes he struggles with the tactical side of the game.

"With the current formation and trying to play quickly through the defence to attack, it doesn’t work for Pogba. As he wants to have more of the ball at his feet, to control the game and show his technical skills to create chances.

"But if he can come back and fit into the midfield, it will be amazing for Man United as he’ll be able to take United to the next level and offer something new to the attack."

Solskjaer has said when quizzed on the exit talk surrounding Pogba: “He's not getting sold in January, no. When he comes back, he'll play well, with a smile on his face and do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul has been fantastic.

"We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world, when he plays well and gets fit. He needs time."

Pogba has taken in just six appearances for United this season and is still waiting on his first goal of the campaign, with two assists representing the height of his contribution in the final third.