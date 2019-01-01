Pogba sets new personal best with goal against West Ham

The France international has 14 goals in all competitions to his name this season and is just one behind top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Paul Pogba set a new personal best against West Ham on Saturday, with the midfielder now having directly contributed to 21 league goals this season.

The international bagged his 12th goal of the campaign against the Hammers on Saturday after he successfully converted a first-half penalty kick.

Robert Snodgrass brought down Juan Mata in the box, and Pogba was on hand to fire the Red Devils into a 1-0 lead after 19 minutes.

The midfielder also has nine assists to his name in the league this season and he's now been directly involved in 21 goals, which is his best tally yet for any season.

21 - Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 21 Premier League goals this season (12 goals, 9 assists), more than he has in any previous campaign in the big five European leagues. Key. #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/oSEe9uecpf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2019

This isn't taking into account his contributions on the European stage, with the 25-year-old also scoring twice in the as well as assisting one other.

However, despite his impressive haul this season, his goal against the Hammers was his first in the Premier League since his brace against on February 9.

In that particular match, the Frenchman bagged two goals to help guide the Red Devils to a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

In goalscoring terms, Pogba's best season prior to this was with in 2014-15 when he scored eight goals in 26 games.

In a United shirt, he scored six Premier League goals last season but his tally is now double that after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to revitalise his form at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner endured a strained relationship under Jose Mourinho at the beginning of the season, but his form has notably improved since the Norwegian's arrival.

Pogba scored four goals and assisted three more in Solskjaer's first three games as manager, clearly boosted by a change in manager with the pair having worked together before in the club's youth system.

He followed that up with a further six goals since, with his penalty against the Hammers contributing to the tally.

Now, Solskjaer will be hoping Pogba can continue with his goalscoring form as they look to overcome in the Champions League.

The Red Devils are down 1-0 after their Champions League quarter-final first-leg this week, with the second leg set for Tuesday night at the Camp Nou.